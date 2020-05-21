Downward trend of new COVID-19 cases continues in Dallas County

article

Dallas County health officials reported 183 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with seven more deaths.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted that this continues a trend this week of less positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

This brings the county’s totals to 8,273 cases and 203 deaths from the coronavirus.

Jenkins also reported hospital beds, ICU admissions, and emergency room visits from COVID-19 have “remained flat.”

“This information does not change that the most important thing we can do to flatten the curve and get to a place where we can safely do more things and get our economy moving again is to make good personal responsibility decisions,” Jenkins tweeted.

