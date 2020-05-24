Downward trend of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County continues; Hospitalizations, ER visits remain flat

Dallas County health officials reported 178 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with another death.

This brings the county’s total to 8,827 cases and 211 deaths.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said this is “markedly” lower numbers compared to two weeks ago, but the county’s hospitalizations and ER visits from the coronavirus remain flat.

He also said the death rate went up this week from last week.

Jenkins added that people should continue to be safe and wear face coverings.

“Think of the face covering not as an impingement on your personal liberty but as a quintessential American activity of showing kindness to others. The person at the store next to you may have a loved one at high-risk and your face covering protects them if you’re asymptomatic,” Jenkins tweeted. “So please be kind and also please have a wonderful Memorial Day, remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice and also those who serve in our military.”

