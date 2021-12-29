Downtown McKinney businesses helping to rebuild Mayfield, Kentucky after tornado

A North Texas city known for its historic main street is pulling together to help rebuild the historic downtown of Mayfield, Kentucky after a devastating tornado strike.

Jennifer Klassen, a Downtown McKinney business and property owner, said she came up with the idea for McKinney Heart Mayfield after seeing images on the news of a sign that said, "Welcome to Historic Downtown Mayfield."

"It was on the wall of a building and all that was left was the wall. And I thought gosh that looks an awful lot like our Welcome to Historic Downtown McKinney mural. And then the next morning the first image I saw was an image of a pile of bricks. And I thought, our downtown can help their downtown," she said.

The business district is now covered in posters that say, "McKinney Heart Mayfield." Individual business owners have donated to the cause and pledged their support.

On Wednesday, a percentage of the sales from more than 45 Downtown McKinney businesses will be donated to help support Mayfield’s rebuilding efforts.

Originally, the group had hoped to raise at least $10,000. They’ve already exceeded that amount, so the new goal is $15,000.

Klassen hopes to be able to visit Mayfield in the future to deliver the funds.

"I just want them to know that there is another historic downtown in the country… someone else would help us so we are gonna help Mayfield," she said.

For a list of participating business, visit mckinneytexas.org/3480/McKinney-Heart-Mayfield.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Midlothian teacher advocating for change after community pays for her new prosthetics