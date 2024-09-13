Man knocks out woman waiting at Downtown Dallas intersection, video shows

The Brief A video circulating online shows a woman being attacked by a man seemingly out of nowhere. The attack happened Thursday afternoon at the Elm and Field Street intersection in Downtown Dallas. The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Police have not identified the suspect or said if an arrest has been made.



Dallas police are investigating what appears to be an unprovoked attack on a woman in Downtown Dallas.

FOX 4 obtained surveillance video depicting the attack from Thursday afternoon.

The video shows a woman waiting at an intersection when a man comes up from behind and hits her over the head with some object.

The woman dropped to the ground. The attacker continued on his way to cross the street as if nothing happened.

Noah Robertson lives and works in the neighborhood.

"I’ve never seen somebody just hit somebody and walk away like nothing happened, especially someone who at least appears to not know the other person," he said. "That lady is just standing there, and that guy hits her for like absolutely no reason. That’s crazy."

The crime happened at the intersection of Elm and Field Street.

Downtown Dallas Inc., the non-profit that hires security in the area, calls it an unprovoked attack and says security officers were on scene moments after it happened.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Dallas police are not saying what her condition is or if they have leads on a possible suspect.

"Downtown is usually pretty cool," Robertson said. "But I have seen some crazy stuff down here. It gets wild down here at night, for sure."

This crime took place on what turned out a violent day in Downtown Dallas.

Just blocks away Thursday afternoon, someone shot three people in an apartment building.

There’s no way to connect the two attacks, but they both happened in the middle of the day right around lunchtime.

"Honestly, I can’t believe it," Robertson said. "It makes me feel kind of unsafe. I’m going to be watching my back now."

Downtown Dallas Inc. says it is working with Dallas police in hopes of identifying the suspect. There are additional security cameras in the area.