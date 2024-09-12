Downtown Dallas shooting injures 3 at apartment building

The Brief Three people were shot Thursday around 12:15 p.m. at the Continental at Mercantile Place Apartments in Downtown Dallas. The three victims were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions. No one is in custody, and police did not release a suspect description. DPD refused to release any other basic information or answer questions from reporters, citing an ongoing investigation.



Dallas police say three people were shot in Downtown Dallas on Thursday.

Officers were called to The Continental at Mercantile Place apartments around 12:15 p.m. Thursday for the shooting.

Responding crews found three victims at the location.

The victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say no one is in custody but did not release any information about the suspect. They did not clarify if they know who they're looking for or if they're still trying to identify the shooter.

Police refused to answer any questions from reporters, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police have taped off the area around the Continental building, but the street has since been reopened. Residents are being allowed to re-enter the building.

Dallas police spoke to several people who live in the area.