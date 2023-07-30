Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 2 others injured in shooting near Downtown Dallas

Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - One man is dead are two other people are hospitalized after a shooting near Downtown Dallas early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m., when a fight at Commerce Street and S. Pearl Expressway ended in gunfire.

Responding officers found that two people were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of them, 22-year-old Mario Shontez Marchbanks, died from his injuries. The other victim was in critical condition, police said.

Police said a third victim had been taken to another hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.