Downtown Dallas getting new murals for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief Downtown Dallas is commissioning dozens of local artists to create new murals ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The project aims to make the city's downtown "more exciting and vibrant" for the expected influx of visitors. Dallas will host nine World Cup matches, more than any other host city.



The FIFA World Cup is less than a year away, and the city of Dallas wants to make a good impression with its time in the spotlight.

That’s why murals are starting to pop up across the city, celebrating the city’s sports culture.

World Cup Murals

What we know:

Soon, Downtown Dallas will have a new look.

Downtown Dallas Inc. has tapped dozens of local artists to create vibrant murals ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What they're saying:

"We came up with the idea of taking some underutilized spaces, especially windows and walls, and putting art in them," said Shalissa Perry with Downtown Dallas Inc. "We know that with nine matches, which is more than any other host city, we are going to see a lot of visitors in Downtown. So, we’re trying to make the experience a little bit more exciting, more vibrant for our visitors and our residents and the people that work Downtown."

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Manuel Herrera is one of the artists creating pieces on Main Street.

"Just to do something for the city and the city I grew up with, the teams that I followed growing up, it’s just been incredible," he said. "I wanted to create a mix of both women and people of color. I wanted to create diversity because Dallas is super diverse and I’m a diverse person. I’m proud of my heritage."

Frankie Garcia is also an artist. His business was tasked with finding artists to make the project a reality.

"It’s very important for me to highlight artists in our city. There’s other cities that are doing programs like this, and we want to definitely step up to the plate and show, you know, Dallas is big," he said.

Featured article

What's next:

While art is the focus right now for Downtown Dallas Inc., the organization is encouraging businesses to do their part.

"We’d like to ask all of our businesses to start thinking about how they will want to show off for the World Cup. It’s kind of like getting your house ready for a big party, right? Make sure it’s clean, vibrant, well-lit, with patio seating. So, we really just want all of the stakeholders to help us make Downtown shine," Perry said.