Fate of Dallas city-owned property overtaken by squatters remains unclear

A Dallas city councilman is frustrated that the city council couldn't agree to demolish a nuisance property in downtown that became a haven for squatters.

Councilman Jesse Moreno is frustrated by the squatters and graffiti at the city-owned property. He proposed that the city demolish it and then put that expense into the sales price.

However, the majority of the Dallas City Council members were concerned someone might want the deteriorating building.

Even after the city of Dallas kicked out 20 squatters at a downtown property, Moreno says constant problems remain.

"I'm disappointed my colleagues didn't come out here and see what my community has to face every day," he said.

The boards on the windows were not enough to secure the building.

The building used to be rented by the Family Gateway Center before the emergency shelter moved to Far North Dallas.

While Family Gateway left the building in good condition, it deteriorated under the city's watch.

"Staff went in and had some leftover items that were in the building cleaned out. We actually had some of the biohazard material that was in there removed. So the building’s been cleaned," said Dallas Asst. City Manager Donzell Gipson. "As it relates to what we believed was damaged to wiring or HVAC systems, there’s evidence of damage there."

Moreno considers the building a loss, but the location is prime real estate.

"We are a block away from city hall! This could really be an opportunity," he said. "All the buildings around us are multilevel buildings. We have the highest density opportunities for this one-and-a-half-story building."

Dallas Asst. City Manager Robin Bentley told the council she agrees with that.

"We haven't done a market study, but I can guarantee a one-story building is not the highest and best use," she said.

Even so, councilmembers questioned if demolishing it nearly a year after the city took it over was too soon.

Councilwoman Jaynie Shultz brought up that someone may want a historic building that was built in 1947.

"When we are talking about a building that was built in 1947, we have to at least attempt to preserve history," said Councilman Adam Bazaldua.

Moreno says there is no historic designation for the building.

"Having this building in the condition that is only adds to the blight," he said.

In the end, the Dallas City Council did agree on a compromise.

When the property is sold at a public auction, bidders will be able to enter two bids: one for if the building remains and one for if the building is demolished.