Police release photos of Downtown Dallas assault suspect

Dallas police have released photos of a man suspected of attacking a woman in Downtown Dallas on Thursday.

Police say the man hit a woman with a blunt object and walked away.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Elm and Field Street.

Downtown Dallas Inc., the non-profit that hires security in the area, calls it an unprovoked attack and says security officers were on scene moments after it happened.

The woman was hospitalized, and her current condition is unknown.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the police.

The Source Information in this article comes from Dallas Police and Downtown Dallas Inc.



