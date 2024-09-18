Downtown Dallas attack: Suspect arrested, charged with aggravated assault
DALLAS - Police have arrested a man they believe attacked a woman in Downtown Dallas.
36-year-old Antonio Banks has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Antonio Banks (Source: Dallas County Jail)
Dallas police say Banks is currently in a Dallas County Jail on separate, unrelated charges.
Online court records show Banks is also charged with criminal trespass and a parole violation.
The attack in Downtown Dallas has caught attention nationwide.
Video acquired by FOX 4 showed the suspect walking up to a woman at the intersection of Elm and Field Street last Thursday. The man then hits the woman from behind with a blunt object.
The man then walks away.
FOX 4 learned that the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.