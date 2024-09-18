Downtown Dallas attack: Suspect arrested, charged with aggravated assault

The Brief Antonio Banks, 36, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to an attack in Downtown Dallas that was caught on camera. Video shows a suspect walking up behind a woman and hitting her with a blunt object. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was in stable condition.



Police have arrested a man they believe attacked a woman in Downtown Dallas.

36-year-old Antonio Banks has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Antonio Banks (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Dallas police say Banks is currently in a Dallas County Jail on separate, unrelated charges.

Online court records show Banks is also charged with criminal trespass and a parole violation.

The attack in Downtown Dallas has caught attention nationwide.

Video acquired by FOX 4 showed the suspect walking up to a woman at the intersection of Elm and Field Street last Thursday. The man then hits the woman from behind with a blunt object.

The man then walks away.

FOX 4 learned that the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.