Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Dallas attack: Suspect arrested, charged with aggravated assault

By
Published  September 18, 2024 2:20pm CDT
Downtown Dallas
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video shows unprovoked attack in Downtown Dallas

Video obtained by FOX 4 shows the woman waiting to cross when a man attacks her with an object seemingly out of nowhere. She immediately fell to the ground. He walked off as if nothing happened.

DALLAS - Police have arrested a man they believe attacked a woman in Downtown Dallas.

36-year-old Antonio Banks has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Antonio Banks (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Dallas police say Banks is currently in a Dallas County Jail on separate, unrelated charges.

Online court records show Banks is also charged with criminal trespass and a parole violation.

The attack in Downtown Dallas has caught attention nationwide. 

Downtown Dallas assault caught on camera

Video shows a woman in Downtown Dallas who appears to have been unexpectedly beaten on Thursday. No arrest has been made.

Video acquired by FOX 4 showed the suspect walking up to a woman at the intersection of Elm and Field Street last Thursday. The man then hits the woman from behind with a blunt object.

The man then walks away.

FOX 4 learned that the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.