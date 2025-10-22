Double security threat at Lake Highlands High: Stabbing, firearm found on same day

The Brief Two separate, violent incidents occurred at Lake Highlands High School on Wednesday, leading to two student arrests. In the first incident, a student was stabbed in the neck with a paring knife during a school bus fight, and the victim is hospitalized but expected to recover. In the second incident, police found a firearm inside a student's backpack on campus; parents are now urging the district to implement daily metal detector checks.



A Dallas student who was stabbed is staying overnight in the hospital but is expected to recover.

In a separate incident at the same school, a gun was found inside a student's backpack.

Parents are sounding the alarm and want the district to increase safety measures at Lake Highlands High School, like using metal detectors daily.

What we know:

Dallas police arrested two students on Wednesday for two separate incidents. First, a fight on a school bus ended with a student stabbing another student in the neck.

16-year-old Jaeshon Forte-Hall called his mom once he got to school and noticed the blood.

His mother, Lonnieshi Dollarhide, rushed to the school and saw her son with a nurse putting pressure on his neck. He was taken to Parkland Hospital to be treated.

"The first concern was that it may have been close to an artery, or his esophagus might have been damaged. Thank god once we got the tests back, none of that happened," said Dollarhide.

Richardson ISD did not say what led up to the bus stabbing, but it did share the suspect used a kitchen "paring knife."

"I don't want to be that parent to say, I'm having to bury my child because of gun violence or something that happened at a school. I don't want that, no parent wants that," Dollarhide.

Dig deeper:

Dallas police responded to the high school again on Wednesday for a separate incident.

Richardson ISD says a firearm was found in a student's backpack on campus. The student is now charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. The district says another student shared a tip with the administrators.

‘They should tell us more’

Local perspective:

Parents were notified about both incidents later Wednesday afternoon, but not fast enough for parents like Taquitta Tyson.

"I just think they should have more. They should tell us more, instead of waiting until almost the day is over," said Tyson.

In an email to parents obtained by FOX 4, the district says it has portable metal detectors and detection wands used periodically and randomly to search for weapons.

"I don't know, it's sad. I feel like if they have metal detectors, you should use them.... You should check bags thoroughly," said Tyson.

Both moms just want their kids to feel safe.

"My biggest concern is their safety in the schools, it really is," said Dollarhide. "This is both of my kids' first year here and right now it's not a good experience, it's just not."

Investigation begins

What's next:

The student arrested in the stabbing will have their name and charges released once they are booked into jail.

Richardson ISD says the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The student who was found with a gun in their backpack is a juvenile and so their name will not be released because of their age.