Dot's Hop House in Deep Ellum to close in early February

The Brief Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard will close its doors for good on Feb. 1. The popular spot first opened in 2015 and offered 99 taps, with craft beer, cocktails, wine, and more. No reason was given for the closure.



A popular bar will close next month after a decade-long run in Deep Ellum.

Dot's dips out

What we know:

Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard announced on social media its doors will close for good early next month.

The popular bar, located at 2645 Commerce Street in Deep Ellum, said its last day will be Sunday, Feb. 1.

They will be open Wednesday, Jan. 28 starting at 4 p.m. for their last week of operation.

No reason was given for the closure.

A rash of closures

Dig deeper:

Featured article

Dot's closing its doors follows several larger restaurant chains leaving North Texas in recent months..

Salad and Go announced it was closing all of its Texas locations while moving its headquarters from North Texas to Arizona.

Popular cupcake store Sprinkles also closed all locations nationwide, including across North Texas, last December.

What they're saying:

It’s been a fun run for the last 10 years. We’ve made some memories and some even better friends, but our time in Deep Ellum is coming to an end," the bar said in a post shared across social media. "Stop by and let’s cheers the old girl...share a memory, a laugh, and drink it all in one last time.".

"Kitchen open Thursday - Sunday or until the food is gone," the post continued.