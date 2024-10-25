Trump, Harris bring presidential campaigns to Texas Friday

With the presidential campaign down to the final stretch, both Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris will be in Texas on Friday for campaign events.

Donald Trump in Austin

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a roundtable with faith leaders at Christ Chapel on October 23, 2024 in Zebulon, Georgia.

On Friday, Donald Trump will be in Texas' capital city.

He's expected to be joined by Senator Ted Cruz at a news conference on border security.

The border has been a key issue in both the Trump and Cruz campaigns.

Recent polling shows Cruz with a small lead over his Democratic challenger, Dallas Congressman Colin Allred.

After the news conference, Trump will record a podcast interview with Joe Rogan in Austin.

The Joe Rogan Experience is Spotify's most popular podcast.

The Harris campaign said she's skipping an interview with Rogan due to her schedule.

Kamala Harris in Houston

U.S. Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally encouraging early voting on October 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harris arrived in Houston on Thursday night ahead on Friday's rally.

Texas has been a consistently Republican state in presidential elections.

The last Democratic presidential candidate to win in Texas was Jimmy Carter in 1976, but the Harris campaign is looking to highlight an issue it believes will help them throughout the country.

The rally is expected to focus on access to abortion rights and the Texas women who have suffered from the state's restrictive abortion ban.

Dallas Congressman Colin Allred is expected to join Harris for the event.

Beyoncé, a Houston native, is widely expected to attend the rally.

Harris' presidential campaign has used the superstar's 2016 song "Freedom" as its anthem.

Willie Nelson is also expected to be in attendance.

While in Texas, Harris is also expected to sit down for a podcast with Brené Brown.