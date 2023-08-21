Trump to surrender at Georgia's Fulton County Jail on Thursday

article

After receiving his consent bond order from a Fulton County judge, it appears former President Donald J. Trump will surrender at the Fulton County Jail this Thursday. He announced his intention to turn himself in via his social platform, Truth Social.

"Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History," the former president posted. "In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for ‘Murder,' but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL!'"

The ‘perfect phone call’ he mentions refers to a recorded phone conversation between Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the former president asked Raffensperger to help "find" the votes needed to overturn his narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The call took place January 2021.

Trump did not mention what time he would be arriving to the Fulton County Jail.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the facility warned the media there would be a hard lockdown on the area surrounding the facility that day.

Fulton County Jail (FOX 5)

What charges does Trump face in Georgia?

Trump faces 13 charges, including one for racketeering, a charge that was originally created to indict mobsters. The bond on that RICO charge was set at $80,000.

His other charges include three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of false statements and one count of filing false documents. The bond on those charges was set at $10,000 a piece.

He and 18 other associates were indicted in Georgia last week as part of a sweeping case alleging they all schemed to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss and stop the peaceful transition of power to President Joe Biden.

The indictment, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, follows an investigation that lasted more than two years and marks the fourth criminal case brought against the former president.

