Donald Trump Indicted: Texas lawmakers react to indictment

Former president Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury Thursday, FOX News confirms.

It is the first criminal case ever brought against a former U.S. president and an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings .

The news brought reactions from both Democrats and Republicans, including many from right here in Texas.

Ted Cruz

Trump's former political rival Sen. Ted Cruz, weighed in, saying that "The Democratic Party's hatred for Donald Trump knows no bounds."

Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton weighed in, claiming the Trump indictment is an "abuse of power."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Freshman congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas) tweeted that "no one is above the law, not even a former president."

Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Kingwood) called the indictment "unprecedented."

Rep. August Pfluger

Congressman August Pfluger (R-Midland) called the indictment against Trump a "joke."

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it comes available.