Texas comptroller candidate Don Huffines faces heat over purchase of Epstein estate as early voting begins

The Brief Don Huffines, a former Texas state senator and current comptroller candidate, confirmed his family purchased Jeffrey Epstein’s former New Mexico "Zorro Ranch" at a 2023 public auction, with proceeds reportedly aiding Epstein’s victims. A spokesperson for Huffines emphasized the family had no prior connection to Epstein or the property and stated they would offer "full and complete cooperation" to law enforcement, though no agencies have requested access to date. The purchase comes at the same time as a New Mexico House resolution alleging the ranch was an "instrumentality of serious criminal activity" that went uninvestigated for years, raising concerns about public safety and government accountability.



Don Huffines, a former Texas state senator currently campaigning for state comptroller, is facing scrutiny over his family’s 2023 purchase of the New Mexico ranch formerly owned by convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Don Huffines purchased Jeffrey Epstein's ‘Zorro Ranch’

What we know:

According to a spokesperson for Huffines, the family purchased the property, historically known as Zorro Ranch, four years after Epstein’s death. The estate was sold at a public auction, with proceeds designated to benefit Epstein’s victims.

Allen Blakemore, a spokesperson for Huffines, stated that the owners have never been approached by local, state, or federal law enforcement requesting access to the San Rafael Ranch. He added that if and when they do, they will be granted full and complete cooperation.

Blakemore also noted that the family had never visited the property prior to its auction listing.

State representatives say Epstein's New Mexico ranch ‘went largely uninvestigated’

Dig deeper:

The purchase comes as the New Mexico House of Representatives draws attention to the estate's history.

In a recently filed resolution, members claimed Zorro Ranch was an "instrumentality of serious criminal activity" that went largely uninvestigated by state or local officials before statutes of limitations expired.

New Mexico representatives expressed concern that the failure to investigate alleged crimes at the ranch threatens public confidence in state government and the safety of the state.

Who is Don Huffines?

The backstory:

Huffines, a Republican businessman from Dallas, served one term in the Texas Senate before losing his seat in 2018. In 2022, he unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Greg Abbott in the Republican primary, running on a platform that criticized Abbott’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now running for Texas comptroller, Huffines has positioned himself as a "MAGA" Republican with an endorsement from Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

His current campaign platform focuses on running the state government with a business-centric approach, which includes eliminating property taxes, securing the border and ending taxpayer funding for undocumented immigrants. He has also made the removal of "woke ideology" from state government operations a cornerstone of his bid for office.