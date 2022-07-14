Domestic violence suspect fatally shot by Grand Prairie officer after grabbing gun, police say

article

A Grand Prairie police officer shot and killed a man who police were trying to arrest following a domestic violence call.

A woman told police that a man who assaulted her daughter and stole her car had returned.

Officers found 31-year-old Romayne Manuel at the home, north of I-20 and east of Great Southwest Parkway, and said he resisted arrest.

READ MORE: Man killed estranged wife, shot her daughter before killing self at Dallas apartment, police say

A Taser did not work, and officers said he reached into the stolen car and grabbed a gun.

An officer shot and killed Manuel. That officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting is continuing to be investigated.