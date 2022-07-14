Man killed estranged wife, shot her daughter before killing self at Dallas apartment, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man killed his estranged wife and shot the woman's daughter at an apartment early Thursday morning. The man was found dead hours later after a standoff with police.
This incident started just before 12:45 a.m., when officers were called about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Audelia Road.
Responding officers found a woman, identified as 33-year-old Karla Castillo, who'd been shot several times. She later died at the hospital.
Officers found a 14-year-old girl who'd been shot in the stomach.
Another boy in the home was not hurt.
The gunman, identified as 44-year-old Jorge Saldenos Escobar Flores, is believed to be the woman's estranged husband and stepfather to the children.
Police said he got into a fight with them and shot them.
After a standoff with police that lasted several hours, SWAT officers had to use an explosive to break down the door and enter the apartment. Flores was found dead in a bathroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.