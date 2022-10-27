Domestic violence incident ends with murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say

Two people are dead following a murder-suicide in the parking lot of a Lewisville apartment complex.

Lewisville police said it happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday outside a complex in the 200 block of FM 3040.

A woman called 911 and told the dispatcher her marriage had recently ended. She said her ex was now arguing with her in the parking lot.

She was still on the phone with the dispatcher when gunshots rang out and the call went silent, police said.

Moments later, witnesses called 911 to report that a man had shot a woman in the chest in the parking lot, then shot himself.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Her name has not yet been released.

The man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Lewisville police said they have responded to the apartment complex in the past for domestic violence incidents related to the couple.

Their investigation is ongoing.