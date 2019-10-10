Dog that bit child at Klyde Warren Park transferred to boarding facility

The legal battle over a dog bite case that went all the way to the Texas Supreme Court is finally resolved.

In December 2017, the dog named Rusty bit a child at Klyde Warren Park during an adoption event.

Rusty was quarantined for a dangerous dog investigation, but the case dragged on, with the rescue group Dallas Pets Alive fighting to keep him from being euthanized.

The rescue group says Rusty has finally been transferred out of Dallas Animal Services to a boarding facility under an agreement that will avoid more costs and litigation for the city.