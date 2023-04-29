Dog rescued from house fire in Benbrook

article

A neighbor in Benbrook, southwest of Fort Worth, rescued a dog from a burning home Friday night.

The pet is safe.

Crews from other cities were called in to help put out the flames.

The house fire started at about 6 p.m., in the 12000 block of Bella Creek Parkway, just west of Highway 377.

Featured article

The Tarrant County fire marshal told FOX 4 the fire appears to have started in the garage area.

The family that lives there was not at home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.