Expand / Collapse search

Dog rescued from house fire in Benbrook

By
Published 
Tarrant County
FOX 4
article

BENBROOK, Texas - A neighbor in Benbrook, southwest of Fort Worth, rescued a dog from a burning home Friday night.

The pet is safe.

Crews from other cities were called in to help put out the flames.

The house fire started at about 6 p.m., in the 12000 block of Bella Creek Parkway, just west of Highway 377.

Featured

Fire destroys historic Nutt House Hotel in Granbury
article

Fire destroys historic Nutt House Hotel in Granbury

An overnight fire destroyed a historic building in the Hood County city of Granbury, southwest of Fort Worth.

The Tarrant County fire marshal told FOX 4 the fire appears to have started in the garage area.

The family that lives there was not at home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.