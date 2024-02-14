Expand / Collapse search

Dive Coastal Cuisine’s Charcuterie Salad

By
Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Dive Coastal Cuisine’s Charcuterie Salad

Chef Franchesca Nor from Dive Coastal Cuisine in Dallas stopped by the Good Day studios on Valentine's Day to share a perfect dish for your sweetheart.

Ingredients

  • Burrata cheese
  • Baby arugula
  • Pistachio
  • Micro greens
  • Hot honey
  • Balsamic glaze
  • Garlic citrus vinaigrette
  • Prosciutto
  • 3 Garlic cloves
  • 1TBS Honey (Clover)
  • 1/2 Cup Lemon juice (fresh)
  • 1 Tsp Black pepper
  • 1 TBS Kosher salt
  • 1 TBS Whole grain mustard
  • 2 Cups Rice bran oil

Recipe

  1. Combine all ingredients, except oil, in a blender
  2. Once all ingredients are combined add oil in slowly to create an emulsification (If too thick at the end add oil and 1TBS of lemon juice at a time to thin out)
  3. Combine the arugula, pistachio, garlic citrus vinaigrette & place on plate
  4. Add thin slices of prosciutto and micro greens
  5. Top off with the piece of burrata cheese with the drizzle of hot honey & balsamic glaze

You can learn more about Dive Coastal Cuisine here.