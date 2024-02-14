Dive Coastal Cuisine’s Charcuterie Salad
Chef Franchesca Nor from Dive Coastal Cuisine in Dallas stopped by the Good Day studios on Valentine's Day to share a perfect dish for your sweetheart.
Ingredients
- Burrata cheese
- Baby arugula
- Pistachio
- Micro greens
- Hot honey
- Balsamic glaze
- Garlic citrus vinaigrette
- Prosciutto
- 3 Garlic cloves
- 1TBS Honey (Clover)
- 1/2 Cup Lemon juice (fresh)
- 1 Tsp Black pepper
- 1 TBS Kosher salt
- 1 TBS Whole grain mustard
- 2 Cups Rice bran oil
Recipe
- Combine all ingredients, except oil, in a blender
- Once all ingredients are combined add oil in slowly to create an emulsification (If too thick at the end add oil and 1TBS of lemon juice at a time to thin out)
- Combine the arugula, pistachio, garlic citrus vinaigrette & place on plate
- Add thin slices of prosciutto and micro greens
- Top off with the piece of burrata cheese with the drizzle of hot honey & balsamic glaze
You can learn more about Dive Coastal Cuisine here.