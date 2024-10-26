Dallas shooting: 1 killed in Old East Dallas, no arrest made
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting in Old East Dallas.
The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 on Saturday morning.
Crews found the man shot in the area of Dilido Road, near John West Road.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene where the man was pronounced dead.
Much of the investigation appeared to focus on a white Honda.
DPD says no arrest has been made at this time.
The victim's name has not been released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.