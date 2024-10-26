Image 1 of 5 ▼

Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting in Old East Dallas.

The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 on Saturday morning.

Crews found the man shot in the area of Dilido Road, near John West Road.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

Much of the investigation appeared to focus on a white Honda.

DPD says no arrest has been made at this time.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.

The Source Information in this article comes from Dallas Police.



