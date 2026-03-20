DFW TSA wait times for March 20, 2026

The Brief Heading out for a spring break trip this weekend? Be aware of potential wait times at Texas airports as TSA agents continue to go unpaid. DFW International Airport reported wait times of around 30 minutes on Friday morning, while Love Field was reporting wait times of around 20 minutes. Long lines have been seen across the country this week as TSA agents called out sick. TSA staffing has suffered during the current Department of Homeland Security funding stalemate.



Spring break means a lot of travel for North Texans. With a congressional stalemate over Department of Homeland Security funding, you might want to get to the airport early in case of longer TSA wait times.

Tens of thousands of TSA agents have been working without pay since Feb. 14 because of a congressional impasse over DHS funding. They missed their first full paycheck last week.

How to check TSA wait times

Travelers can check wait times by visiting the links below, by checking on the MY TSA App or visiting your airport's website. However, officials warn that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.

TSA provides data to check airport security wait times through the My TSA app. Click here to download it.

How to check for flight delays

Travelers can check for flight delays by going to the airport's website. We have provided a few below.

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Why you should care:

TSA wait times in North Texas were reported to be average earlier this week, but long lines have been seen across the country as gate agents go unpaid due to the Department of Homeland Security funding stalemate.

Experts believe the problem could get a lot worse before it gets better, especially at smaller airports.

"As the weeks continue, if this continues, it’s not hyperbole to suggest we might have to shut down airports," said TSA Chief of Staff Adam Stahl.

Travel expert Katy Nastro with the Going Travel app said it’s tough on travelers as well as the TSA agents.

"Historically, the longer any type of shutdown lasts, the bigger the impacts that we can see on air travel," she said. "And so, if you have spring break coming up in the next week, the next two weeks, you still are at risk because we just don’t have any clear answers as to when this partial shutdown will finally be finished."

She recommended that people check out their airport’s social media channels and website on the day of their flight. Most airports provide live, up-to-date information on TSA wait times and checkpoint closures.

The other side:

During his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, DHS Secretary nominee Markwayne Mullins defended TSA agents.

"They’re still showing up every single day to do their jobs, and we should all be trying to fund it," he said.

But Congress remains in a stalemate with Democrats unwilling to pass any bill that includes funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Republicans refusing to budge on any proposal without it.