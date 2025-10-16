DFW, Love Field Airports reject Homeland Security's video blaming Democrats for shutdown

article

DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field have declined to display a video featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that blames Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

Dallas Airports Deny Display of Kristi Noem's Government Shutdown Video

The DFW Airport Board confirmed in a statement that both airports would not run the ad, citing their established advertising policy. That policy prohibits the airport's facilities from being used for "the dissemination, debate or discussion of political, social or religious issues." The board stressed that the airports only feature commercial advertising.

In the video, Noem says the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) top priority is passenger safety and efficiency.

"However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government," Noem states, "and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay."

Government Shutdown Impact on Air Travel

The shutdown entered its 16th day Thursday amid continued partisan disagreements, disrupting airport operations nationwide.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that the shutdown is placing added stress on air traffic controllers due to increasing staff shortages across the system.

When staff shortages occur, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) slows air traffic at some airports for safety reasons. Controllers, who are considered essential employees, are currently required to continue working without a paycheck.

