DFW and Love Field TSA Wait Times: What to expect as agents go unpaid

The Brief TSA staffing shortages are worsening nationwide as agents miss paychecks due to a congressional funding stalemate. North Texas airports currently report average wait times under 20 minutes, but many travelers on Wednesday said they had to wait in lines or missed flights at other airports. Travelers face ongoing risks for spring break, with officials warning that continued sick calls could eventually force airport shutdowns.



The two big airports in North Texas were seeing average wait times on Wednesday. But that could change as TSA agents continue to go without pay.

TSA Staffing Shortages

What we know:

Tens of thousands of TSA agents have been working without pay since Feb. 14 because of a congressional impasse over Department of Homeland Security funding. They missed their first full paycheck last week.

Since then, some 300 TSA officers have quit, and sick calls have doubled over the past month. According to leaders at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, about 34% of TSA workers called out sick on Tuesday.

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Local perspective:

At DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field, the average wait times at TSA checkpoints was under 20 minutes. But several travelers said they were caught up in long wait lines elsewhere.

"I was headed to Puerto Rico and unfortunately, I missed my flight because of the lines down there. I’m glad to see the lines are shorter here and not too much of a hassle," said Ayomikun Sangolana.

"I almost missed my flight going to Denver for spring break because of the TSA lines," added Bomi Adeleke.

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Why you should care:

Experts believe the problem could get a lot worse before it gets better, especially at smaller airports.

"As the weeks continue, if this continues, it’s not hyperbole to suggest we might have to shut down airports," said TSA Chief of Staff Adam Stahl.

Travel expert Katy Nastro with the Going Travel app said it’s tough on travelers as well as the TSA agents.

"Historically, the longer any type of shutdown lasts, the bigger the impacts that we can see on air travel," she said. "And so, if you have spring break coming up in the next week, the next two weeks, you still are at risk because we just don’t have any clear answers as to when this partial shutdown will finally be finished."

She recommended that people check out their airport’s social media channels and website on the day of their flight. Most airports provide live, up-to-date information on TSA wait times and checkpoint closures.

The other side:

During his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, DHS Secretary nominee Markwayne Mullins defended TSA agents.

"They’re still showing up every single day to do their jobs and we should all be trying to fund it," he said.

But Congress remains in a stalemate with Democrats unwilling to pass any bill that includes funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Republicans refusing to budge on any proposal without it.

How to check TSA wait times

Travelers can check wait times by visiting the links below, by checking on the MY TSA App or visiting your airport's website. However, officials warn that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.

TSA provides data to check airport security wait times through the My TSA app. Click here to download it.

How to check for flight delays

Travelers can check for flight delays by going to the airport's website. We have provided a few below.