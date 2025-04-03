DFW flight cancelations and delays: More than 150 affected Thursday

article

Severe weather in North Texas is causing widespread flight disruptions at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field.

DFW Flight Cancelations

What we know:

DFW Airport representatives told FOX 4 that, as of Thursday morning, it leads the nation in flight cancelations.

Here’s the latest on flight disruptions:

DFW Airport

Cancelations: 108

Delays: 31

Dallas Love Field

Cancelations: 20

Delays: 20

Pea-sized hail in Bowie on April 3 (Source: Michael Beard, FOX 4 Stormchaser)

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Scattered storms are bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and hail to North Texas early Thursday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of the region until 8 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Erath County, northeastern Eastland County, Stephens County, and Palo Printo County until 7:15 a.m.

Severe storms have been reported across the Metroplex, producing hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts up to 65 mph.

Weather Radar