DFW flight cancelations and delays: More than 150 affected Thursday
DALLAS - Severe weather in North Texas is causing widespread flight disruptions at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field.
DFW Flight Cancelations
What we know:
DFW Airport representatives told FOX 4 that, as of Thursday morning, it leads the nation in flight cancelations.
Here’s the latest on flight disruptions:
DFW Airport
- Cancelations: 108
- Delays: 31
Dallas Love Field
- Cancelations: 20
- Delays: 20
Pea-sized hail in Bowie on April 3 (Source: Michael Beard, FOX 4 Stormchaser)
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Scattered storms are bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and hail to North Texas early Thursday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of the region until 8 a.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Erath County, northeastern Eastland County, Stephens County, and Palo Printo County until 7:15 a.m.
Severe storms have been reported across the Metroplex, producing hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts up to 65 mph.
Weather Radar
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service, DFW Airport, and FlightAware.