DFW cold front brings first 40s in six months amid prolonged dry spell

North Texas hasn’t seen rain in over three weeks, and it’s been nearly six months since temperatures dropped below 50 degrees. But change is coming soon.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s with clear skies, but don’t get too comfortable—the heat won’t last. A cold front will arrive in the Dallas-Fort Worth area around sunset.

By Wednesday, expect sunny skies and cooler weather, with morning temperatures in the low 50s across southern DFW and dipping into the 40s in northern areas. Some locations may even experience a wind chill.

Related article

Wednesday’s weather will feel more like typical early November, with very dry air. The dry trend will continue through Thursday and Friday, which are forecast to be sunny with clear skies and chilly mornings. Daytime highs will reach the 70s through the weekend.

No rain is in the forecast for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and conditions will remain dry.