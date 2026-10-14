DFW Catholics gather to pray for Pope Leo after lung cancer diagnosis

The Brief Pope Leo underwent a 90-minute surgery on Tuesday to remove part of his right lung following a lung cancer diagnosis. Bishop Edward Burns of the Diocese of Dallas led a rosary at a Richardson church, calling the diagnosis a "challenging moment" for the Pope. Bishop Michael Olson of the Diocese of Fort Worth is asking the community to pray for the pontiff’s complete recovery.



Catholic leaders across North Texas are urging Catholics to pray for Pope Leo after his lung cancer diagnosis on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Vatican announced Pope Leo, 71, underwent a 90-minute surgery on Tuesday to remove part of his right lung.

Tests during the operation confirmed a diagnosis of pulmonary adenocarcinoma, which is the most common type of non-small cell lung cancer.

Surgeons removed all suspicious tissue during the procedure.

Following the operation, Pope Leo regained consciousness normally.

He is expected to spend a week recovering in the hospital.

What we don't know:

The Vatican has not released details on the cancer's exact stage or if it has spread.

The Vatican has not mentioned chemotherapy as a potential treatment plan. It also remains unclear if the Pope will continue with his scheduled trip to South America next month.

Local perspective:

Bishop Burns led a rosary on Monday night at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richardson.

In a released statement, Bishop Burns called the diagnosis a "challenging moment" in the Pope's life and ministry. He invited all the faithful in the Diocese of Dallas to unite in prayer for Leo.

What they're saying:

Bishop Michael Olson of the Diocese of Fort Worth released a statement urging the community to pray for Leo.

"I ask all Catholics and all religious people of good will to join with me in praying for the complete recovery of our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV," Olson said. "Like so many members of our families, Pope Leo XIV will adjust, with our help and with God’s grace, to living as a survivor of cancer while going about his ministry as the Successor of Saint Peter and the Vicar of Christ."

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Dig deeper:

FOX News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel says doctors still need to determine the tumor's size, its metabolic activity, and whether the cancer has spread.

Siegel noted Leo's overall good health and status as a non-smoker greatly improve his chances for a full recovery.

"The prognosis is really excellent," Siegel said. "Depending on size, if it's under 3 centimeters, it can be as good as 90% or more."