DFW-bound flight diverts due to lack of working bathrooms on plane

The Brief An American Airlines flight going from Madrid to North Texas was forced to land in New York after six of the plane's eight bathrooms stopped working. The Boeing 777 plane was carrying nearly 300 passengers when it declared an urgent alert to land. American Airlines says the aircraft landed normally and re-departed for DFW Airport following a maintenance inspection.



A plane carrying almost 300 passengers en route to North Texas was forced to divert after experiencing a plumbing nightmare in the sky.

Toilet trouble on AA flight

What we know:

On October 6, American Airlines Flight 37 was on its way from Madrid to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport when it had to make an emergency landing.

The emergency? Six of the eight restrooms aboard the flight were out of order.

The Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 275 customers and 12 crew members ended up landing at JFK Airport in New York.

American Airlines says the aircraft made a normal landing in New York and re-departed for DFW after a maintenance inspection.

"We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience," American Airlines said in a statement.

What we don't know:

American Airlines did not say what caused the plumbing problems onboard the airplane.