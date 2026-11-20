The Brief DFW Airport expects about 3.1 million travelers between now and Dec. 1, a nearly 5% increase from last year. The busiest day will be Nov. 29, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, with around 265,000 people passing through the airport. Airport officials urge travelers to arrive early, pre-book parking, and use the airport cell phone lots for pickups.



If you are flying out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for Thanksgiving, you should make your plans now as the holiday travel rush is officially getting started.

What we know:

DFW Airport expects about 3.1 million travelers to pass through between now and Dec. 1. That passenger volume is up nearly 5% compared to last year's holiday travel season.

The busiest travel day is expected to be Nov. 29, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Around 265,000 people will pass through the airport that day as travelers head home after the holiday.

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Early Friday morning, the airport was already busy with people catching flights, but operations were running smoothly. Security checkpoints only saw about a five-minute wait.

According to FlightAware, there were zero cancellations and about 16 delays early Friday.

Navigating the airport

What you can do:

Airport officials say getting to the airport early is key.

They recommend arriving two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

You can also save time before getting to the terminal by pre-booking your parking and checking security wait times on the DFW Airport app.

If you are picking up passengers, officials encourage you to use the airport cell phone lots or the one-hour parking spaces in the terminal garages instead of waiting at the curb.