DFW Airport phasing out single-use plastic straws

DFW International Airport has begun phasing out single-use plastic straws at all of the airport’s terminal restaurant and store locations.

This process began on Monday. There is no specific date for when the airport will fully eliminate the use of plastic straws, but it is expected to take “a bit of time.”

There are more than 4 million plastic straws used at the airport annually, and getting those straws out of landfills is part of the airport’s Zero Waste goal.

There will be “naturally biodegradable or compostable” straw alternatives provided, which include pater straws or straws made out of organic material.

Exceptions will be given for those with disabilities.

Several large companies have already announced that they will no longer be using plastic straws, including American Airlines, Disney, Starbucks, and Whole Foods.