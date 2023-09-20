Expand / Collapse search

Naked man strolling through DFW Airport taken into custody

DALLAS - A naked man was taken into custody at DFW Airport on Monday night.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport released a statement to FOX 4 saying that the airport's Department of Public Safety responded to the nude man walking inside Terminal C at about 10:15 p.m.

Video posted of the man online (viewer discretion advised obviously) shows him casually strolling near the TGI Friday's.

Officers took the man into custody and took him into custody for a mental health evaluation.

The man's name has not been released.

At this time no charges have been announced.