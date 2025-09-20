DFW Airport, Love Field disruption caused by 'multiple failures' of telecommunications equipment
DALLAS - Airports in North Texas have "returned to normal levels" of operations, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.
A telecommunications equipment outage on Friday temporarily stopped air traffic at airports in North Texas, including Dallas Fort Worth International and Love Field.
What they're saying:
"Yesterday’s disruption was caused by multiple failures of the TDM data telecommunications service provided by Frontier - a local telecommunications company. This then led to an outage impacting the FAA’s Dallas TRACON facility," the FAA said on X.
That Terminal Radar Approach Control facility handles arrivals and departures at all airports in the area.
The agency said a contractor, L3HArris, did not ensure redundancies in the system were functioning correctly.
"This is a clear example of the FAA’s outdated infrastructure and underscores the urgent need to modernize our air traffic control systems," the FAA said. "Moving from aging, analog systems to more resilient, digital technology, is critical to maintaining the reliability and resiliency of the national airspace system."
Ground stop issued Friday
Status reports showed a ground stop was issued at the two big airports around 1:30 p.m. It was lifted around 3:30 p.m. and replaced with a ground delay.
Smaller airports such as Meacham in Fort Worth and McKinney National were also affected.
In the end, more than 400 flights in and out of DFW were canceled. Nearly 600 flights were delayed.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Federal Aviation Administration.