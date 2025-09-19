DFW Airport, Love Field flight delays continue after ground stop is lifted

The Brief DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field are both experiencing delays after a ground stop that lasted for about two hours on Friday afternoon. According to the FAA, a local phone company's equipment issue caused problems at the facility that handles arrivals and departures for both airports. Although the ground stop has been lifted, a ground delay remains in effect.



A telecommunications equipment outage temporarily stopped air traffic at airports across North Texas on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating an issue that impacted services at Dallas TRACON. That Terminal Radar Approach Control facility handles arrivals and departures at all airports in the area.

"The FAA is slowing flights at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport due to a reported local telephone company equipment issue that does not involve FAA equipment. The FAA is working with the telephone company to determine the cause," the FAA said in a statement.

Status reports showed a ground stop was issued at the two big airports around 1:30 p.m. It was lifted around 3:30 p.m. and replaced with a ground delay.

Smaller airports such as Meacham in Fort Worth and McKinney National were also affected.

According to FlightAware.com, more than 190 flights out of DFW Airport have been canceled and more than 300 flights were delayed an average of more than an hour. Love Field had more than 100 flights delayed.

What they're saying:

"Our flight was supposed to depart at 5 p.m. and now it's delayed until 7 p.m., which is about two hours from the original plan. They didn't explain the reason why," said Jude Ohumahebulem.

"I'm very, very anxious because we are going to Barcelona on a cruise tomorrow and our family and friends are waiting in Barcelona. I'm keeping my hands crossed," added Yemi Ohumahebulem.

What we don't know:

There is no word on when air traffic will return to normal.