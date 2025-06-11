DFW Airport gears up for 2026 World Cup travel rush

article

The Brief DFW Airport is preparing for the 2026 World Cup with new efficiency software and reduced wait times. American Airlines, a FIFA sponsor, plans its largest-ever schedule to transport fans to host cities. Travel experts advise booking flights and hotels soon, as availability is decreasing and cancellation policies may be stricter.



Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is typically busy during the summer travel season, so you can imagine how congested it will be during the World Cup.

The airport and its major airlines are already planning for the event.

What they're saying:

DFW airport CEO, Chris McLaughlin, is doing all he can to prepare for what is to come next summer.

"All eyes will be on this region for the World Cup, and we're doing all we can to make sure we're prepared for it."

DFW Airport's new efficiencies include the rollout of new Enhanced Passenger Processing software at passport control in Terminal D. It allows U.S. citizens to get through the checkpoint quicker.

Wait times at DFW airport have now decreased by 25%.

Official Sponsor airline for FIFA

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is the official sponsor airline for FIFA. American Airlines Senior Vice President, Jim Moses, says they're ready to transport soccer fans to DFW and other host cities come this time next year.

"This summer alone we're operating our largest schedule in our history, through DFW Airport, and that only looks to increase," said Moses.

World Cup excitement

Dig deeper:

Travel expert Gabe Saglie can't contain his own excitement for the 2026 World Cup.

"I might see you out there. I was looking at hotels, and I'm like none of these hotels in the downtown Dallas area have availability," said Saglie.

Like many soccer fans, Saglie is already planning out his itinerary and suggests other FIFA fans do the same, sooner rather than later.

"We're getting to a period where some of those flights will become available. I think a lot of hotels are currently blocking some of the rooms out. So, if you try to get a hotel room for that mid-June to mid-July period, you'll see that a lot of these dates aren't available. And I think hotels are holding out at this point."

Travel Tips

When it comes to booking flights or hotels for the World Cup this far out, Saglie recommends setting price alerts with your preferred travel website so you can compare prices and deals.

The same advice applies to non-soccer fans who may find themselves in North Texas next June.

"Most of the availability is around these vacation rentals. Rates are between $700 to $1,000 a night," said Saglie.

"I mean they could drop. I wouldn't necessarily nail anything down. The other thing to keep in mind is for folks who are booking hotels, who are looking for vacation rentals. To be very cognizant of some of the restrictions that exist around rooms for dates around these major events."

Why you should care:

To that point, Saglie says cancellation polices may be more restrictive during that time because of demand for lodging during the World Cup.

So Saglie recommends you look into travel insurance as an option, in case your travel plans get derailed.