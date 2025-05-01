DFW Airport expands Terminal F plan to include 31 instead of 15 gates

The Brief DFW Airport's Terminal F project now includes 31 instead of 15 gates. American Airlines will operate all 31 of those gates. The airline's $4 billion investment should make DFW Airport the largest airline hub in the world.



DFW International Airport could soon be the largest airline hub in the world.

The airport made that announcement on Thursday after American Airlines agreed to invest $4 billion to double the capacity of Terminal F.

Terminal F Expansion

What we know:

The plans for the Terminal F project originally called for the construction of 15 new gates at DFW Airport.

But with American Airlines’ investment, it’s being expanded to 31 gates, which is now the biggest project since Terminal D opened 20 years ago.

"Together we will build a total of 31 new gates, and it will be a stand-alone facility with a new parking facility, passenger check-in lobby, baggage services, security screening, and new roads and bridges," said Sean Donohue, the CEO of DFW Airport.

That also means passengers will not need to use Skylink to access the terminal.

American Airlines will occupy the entire terminal.

What they're saying:

"The North Texas economy, anchored by the great cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, is booming. DFW Airport last month was reaffirmed as the third busiest airport in the world," Donohue said. "While the national economy may see softening demand, we continue to project significant long-term growth, due in part to American Airlines. We expect to hit 100 million passengers annually before the end of this decade."

He said that’s why accelerating construction and expanding Terminal F is so important.

"This monumental investment will further elevate what is already one of the world’s leading airports," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

"8.1 million now call North Texas home, and it’s growing rapidly every day," added Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. "We will soon pass the Chicago Metro region as the third largest metro in the entire country."

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said the addition of 31 gates at DFW Airport will give it a path to become the largest airline hub in the world.

"The city’s fathers and mothers decades ago had the smarts to make sure we had the space to do something. They invested in the runways to have the largest operation of any airport in the world. Today, we’re investing in the facilities," he said.

What's next:

Construction on Terminal F has already begun. The first phase is expected to open in just two years.

The project is expected to be completed by 2030.