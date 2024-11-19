Expand / Collapse search

DFW Airport breaks ground on new $5 billion terminal expansion

Published  November 19, 2024 8:20am CST
Construction starts for Terminal F at DFW Airport

DFW Airport workers are breaking ground on a new terminal. This expansion of 15 new terminals comes as the airport is expecting over 100 million flyers by 2030.

DFW Airport - Construction began today on Terminal F at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

DFW Airport's 15-gate expansion will feature advanced technology designed to efficiently get fliers through baggage handling and TSA screening, along with state-of-the-art facilities.

The nearly $5 billion project includes additional gates for Terminals A and C and a renovation of Terminal C. 

The new terminal and expanded gates come as flight demand continues to grow. DFW, the second-busiest airport in the world, is projected to serve 100 million passengers by 2030.

The project is slated for completion in 2026.

