DFW Airport breaks ground on new $5 billion terminal expansion

Construction began today on Terminal F at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

DFW Airport's 15-gate expansion will feature advanced technology designed to efficiently get fliers through baggage handling and TSA screening, along with state-of-the-art facilities.

The nearly $5 billion project includes additional gates for Terminals A and C and a renovation of Terminal C.

The new terminal and expanded gates come as flight demand continues to grow. DFW, the second-busiest airport in the world, is projected to serve 100 million passengers by 2030.

The project is slated for completion in 2026.