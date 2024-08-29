DFW Airport begins multi-year Terminal C reconstruction project

DFW Airport will have its busiest-ever Labor Day weekend as it kicks off a multi-year construction project to renovate Terminal C.

Nearly 1.4 million travelers are expected to pass through the big airport between Thursday and Tuesday for the holiday weekend.

A large majority of them will use Terminal C, which is the airport’s busiest and most outdated terminal.

But over the next few months, construction will ramp up in Terminal C.

Airport officials said they’re spending $3 billion to gut and modernize the space.

"Our oldest terminal, Terminal C, we’re literally going to tear down and rebuild. And then we’ve got hundreds of other projects at the airport, so we’ll continue to invest," DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue told FOX 4 in January.

The renovation is part of a larger $9 billion capital improvement plan.

The rest of the money will go toward rebuilding some of the parking garages, improving roadways, and overall customer experience.

Officials said they will continue to share updates on how the construction is impacting travelers.