DFW Airport launches new tech to help travelers with tight connecting flights

American Airlines is showing off new technology that should help customers make tight connecting flights during the busy Fourth of July travel weekend.

What's new:

The new in-house software alerts operators of flights that may pose a problem for connecting passengers.

"And allows our team members to make decisions about flights that won’t impact the overall operation, but allows us to connect more customers," said Jim Moses, the senior vice president of AA’s DFW Hub Control Center.

Those team members may decide to put a short hold on a flight if there are a significant number of connecting passengers.

On average, that short hold is no more than 10 minutes. It’s a small adjustment, but one that prevents big headaches for the passengers who don’t have to miss their flight.

What they're saying:

American Airlines said the initial test results are strong, with thousands of customer connections being saved in just one month.

"We’ve seen such success with the tool already saving thousands of customers who would have had to spend the night in DFW," Moses said.

The airline believes the tool will be a big help during this upcoming, record-setting holiday travel period. AA is expected to operate 5% more flights this Fourth of July compared to 2024.

What's next:

The new software is expected to launch in Chicago next.