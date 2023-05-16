DFW Airport adding sixth terminal as part of $4.8B expansion plan

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport just announced it is adding a long-awaited sixth terminal as a part of a massive renovation project.

Terminal F will be built over the next few years.

The $1.6 billion project will add 15 new gates to the airport during its first phase.

The plan also includes the potential for more growth and additional gates.

The airport says Terminal F will also have state-of-the-art facilities and amenities, including modernized baggage handling and expanded concessions.

The plans for Terminal F were originally announced in 2019, but were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Terminal F Rendering

The airport is also set to reconstruct Terminal C, where many of American Airlines' domestic flights depart from and arrive.

The airport Terminal C has been mostly untouched over the last 50 years.

$2.72 billion will go to "reimagine" Terminal C along with "pier" expansions off Terminal A and Terminal C, and significant upgrades to roadways and terminal access.

Terminal C Rendering

It is a part of a 10-year, $4.8 billion expansion plan for new facilities, which will add 24 gates in three terminals.

The announcement came with the CEO of American, Robert Isom, alongside DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

"When companies relocate to North Texas they often cite DFW Airport as one of the main reasons," said Mayor Johnson

The airport says it has to expand as the DFW-area continues its explosive growth.

"We anticipate serving 78 million customers this year at DFW. That would be an all-time record," said Donohue. "We also project by the end of this decade, over the next 6 or 7 years we will be serving 100 million customers a year at DFW Airport."

DFW is American Airlines' largest hub and the company says the expansion is crucial for their business and team.

"It allows us really serve North Texas with hundreds of flight, non-stop flights," said Isom. "It's an exciting time, a pivotal moment for our airline, for our customers, the future of our global network and North Texas."