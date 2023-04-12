DFR's new Fire Station 36 opens in West Dallas

article

There’s a new fire station in West Dallas.

Fire Station 36 off Singleton Boulevard replaces a fire station that was nearly 70 years old off Hampton Road.

The new station includes a unique safety feature. It has a special area for bunker gear decontamination.

It’s meant to cut down on the cancer-causing agents firefighters are exposed to after returning from a fire scene.

"We’re always looking to bring cancer down in the fire service. We take it very seriously. We want to make sure that our firefighters are safe and we’ll continue to look for ways to do that," said Chief Dominque Artis with Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The station was built with funding from a 2017 bond program.

It opened Monday.