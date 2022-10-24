Despite rainy weather, North Texas voters head to the polls for early voting

The rain didn't stop North Texas voters from heading to the polls for the start of early voting in the midterm election.

The biggest races involve statewide seats as well as district-based elections for the U.S. House, the Texas Legislature and city and county leaders.

Despite the wet weather, voters in Tarrant County and across North Texas put getting to the polls at the top of their list by the thousands.

"I wasn’t really worried about the lines because it’s a rainy day," said voter Joy Bruce. "I just hope a lot of people come out and they will vote."

In Tarrant County, there were not extremely long lines on the first day of early voting Monday. There was a steady stream of voters making their way to the ballot box. Thus far, the county has dealt with minimal issues, including a brief storm-related power outage.

"We had a power outage down in one location for about 30 minutes," explained Tarrant County Elections Chief Heider Garcia. "But again, nothing stopped because the equipment is battery operated. But we still have to prepare for reaction."

In Dallas County, there were similar scenes. The rain did not stop those who say it’s imperative to participate in the process.

"I think people feel like their vote doesn’t count," said voter Valerie Caddell. "But by the numbers of people inside today, I’m hopeful that there are more people coming out to vote to make their voices heard."

Two candidates in the state’s top race are among those who encouraged voters to cast their ballots.

Vying for governor, Democratic hopeful Beto O’Rourke spent time in North Texas on this first day of early voting meeting with a group at Friendship West Baptist Church.

Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott made time to rally a crowd in Bee Cave near Austin.

Meantime, elections officials in Tarrant, Dallas, Collin and Denton counties say they’re fully staffed with poll workers for the early voting period and working to complete their Nov. 8 Election Day staffing.

"I encourage everybody to vote. Every vote matters" said voter Angela Kutac. "It’s your voice. You’ve got to use it. I can’t believe people wouldn’t take the opportunity to speak up and be heard. It’s so essential. It takes five minutes."