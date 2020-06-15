DeSoto woman wanted for murdering husband in 2013 arrested at the border

article

A North Texas woman who allegedly killed her husband nearly a decade ago was captured recently while trying to cross the border into the United States.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said Maria Montalvo was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in San Diego, California on May 19.

She was brought back to Dallas County to face charges for murder and fleeing the country.

Maria is accused of shooting her husband, 43-year-old Simon Montalvo, six times in their DeSoto home in 2013.

Surveillance video shows her dragging something wrapped in trash bags and blankets. She is also seen burying something in the backyard and carrying rocks to cover something up. Police said it was Simon’s body.

Investigators believe the murder happened while the couple’s two children were asleep in the home.

The Montalvo children were sent to live with relatives in Indiana after their mother reportedly fled to Mexico.

“Our agency has never stopped looking for Montalvo and now that she is in jail where she belongs, we can pursue justice for the victim and his family,” said DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa.

“Criminals will never get away with heinous crimes like this in Dallas County. My office, and our partners in law enforcement, will track them down to face prosecution,” added Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot.

Montalvo is currently being held in the Dallas County jail.