DeSoto police chief among candidates for Austin's open chief job

DeSoto's police chief could soon be on the move to Austin.

Joseph Costa is a candidate for the currently unoccupied chief role in Texas capital.

Costa came to DeSoto in 2012. Before that, he worked for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department and Massachusetts State Police.

He also served as an investigator with the Texas Lottery Commission and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

He is one of more than 30 candidates for Austin police chief.

"We believe in Chief Joe and are supportive of any path that he chooses to pursue," said DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor in a statement. "Joe is a valuable member of our community and has done an excellent job of building a police department that we are proud of and that serves the people of DeSoto well."

Austin city manager T.C. Broadnax, who left that role in Dallas earlier this year, is in the process of selecting semi-finalists for the police chief job.

Austin was reportedly interested in Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia as well. Last month, Garcia reached a deal to remain in the City of Dallas through at least mid-2027.




