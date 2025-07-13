DeSoto police arrest man after chase, find illegal device on corvette

article

The Brief A man with an active felony warrant was arrested after a high-speed police chase in DeSoto, Texas, on Saturday night. The suspect, Dario Franco Ramirez, 20, fled from police in a black Chevrolet Corvette, deactivating his lights to evade them. Officers used spike strips to end the pursuit and discovered the vehicle was equipped with an illegal license plate-flipping device.



On Saturday, July 12, around 9:45 P.M., DeSoto Police received a notification from the Flock Camera System about a black Chevrolet Corvette in the area.

What we know:

The black Chevrolet Corvette was associated with a registered owner, 20-year-old Dario Franco Ramirez, a resident of Cedar Hill.

The vehicle’s owner had an active warrant out of Grand Prairie for evading while in a vehicle. A third-degree felony.

Officers located the Corvette at a bowling alley in the 100 block of Northgate Drive. When attempts were made to contact the driver, Ramirez sped away, initiating a high-speed pursuit through the city.

Police chase

During the chase, Ramirez attempted to evade detection by deactivating the vehicle’s headlamps and tail lamps, but officers coordinated efforts and successfully deployed spike strips on N. Hampton Road near the Pleasant Run Road intersection, puncturing the Corvette’s tires.

Following the spike strip deployment, Ramirez drove into a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Hilltop Circle and attempted to park on a resident’s property. The resident called the police, which led to Ramirez’s arrest and the impoundment of the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the Corvette was equipped with a device that unlawfully flipped the license plates. This offense is classified as a Class B Misdemeanor.