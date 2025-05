article

The Brief Rachel Proctor has been re-elected as the mayor of DeSoto. She received 54 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. Proctor defeated four other candidates.



Rachel Proctor

Rachel Proctor was first elected as mayor of DeSoto in February 2021 and then re-elected for her first official term in May 2022.

Before serving as mayor, she was elected to DeSoto City Council and served as Mayor Pro Tem.

Proctor graduated from DeSoto High School in 1999.