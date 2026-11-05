DeSoto man indicted on federal sex trafficking charges

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The Brief Felix Omoruyi, 39, of DeSoto, has been federally indicted on charges of sex trafficking by force and trafficking a minor. Authorities allege he compelled five adult women—including one starting when she was underage—into commercial sex acts between 2007 and 2025. Following his November 2025 arrest, Omoruyi allegedly attempted to tamper with evidence and witnesses; he faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted.



A DeSoto man has been indicted on sex trafficking charges. Federal authorities accused him of forcing multiple women to perform sex acts for money, including a minor.

What we know:

A federal grand jury recently indicted 39-year-old Felix Omoruyi on charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and sex trafficking of a minor.

He’s also charged with attempting to destroy, alter, or conceal a document and obstruction and interference with the enforcement of the sex trafficking statute.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Omoruyi compelled five adult women to perform commercial sex acts in Texas and elsewhere for his financial benefit between the years 2007 and 2025. He trafficked one of those women beginning when she was a minor.

After he was arrested in November 2025, he attempted to destroy evidence by contacting victims and witnesses to influence their statements and testimony, the documents state.

What's next:

If convicted, Omoruyi faces between 15 years and life in prison, along with mandatory restitution.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about human trafficking can report it through the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.