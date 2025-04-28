DeSoto ISD bond election for nearly $200 million will renovate aging schools, facilities
DeSOTO, Texas - The 2025 DeSoto ISD bond proposal for $199,855,000 was developed to renovate or replace aging schools and athletic facilities. The 2025 DeSoto ISD bond proposal was also developed to address the installation of surveillance systems, secure entryways, and emergency response equipment to ensure compliance with ADA standards.
DeSoto residents who are registered to vote can vote early now through April 29. Election Day is May 3.
According to the district, the oldest campus is 54 years old, and the average age of facilities in the district is 38 years. The last DISD bond project was initiated 20 years ago.
Proposition A: $152,655,000
Proposition A Tax Rate Impact: $0.1187 (11.9 cents)
- Frank Moates Elementary School Replacement
- Cockrell Hill Elementary School Renovation
- Ruby Young Talented and Gifted Academy Renovation to STEM Center
- Amber Terrace Early Childhood Renovation
- The Meadows Elementary School Renovation
- Woodridge Elementary School Renovation
- Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy Maintenance
- McCowan Middle School Renovation
- West Middle School Renovation
- Central Administration and Professional Development Renovations
- High School Academic Renovations
Proposition B: $38,635,000
Proposition B Tax Rate Impact: $0.0300 (3 cents)
- Replacement of the Field House, which will include a new Student Athlete Success Center with locker rooms and learning spaces for multiple sports teams such as Tennis, Track, and Softball. Renovations will also include district fields and the Multi-Purpose Center.
Proposition C: $8,565,000
Proposition C Tax Rate Impact: $0.0067 (less than 1 cent)
- High School Stadium Renovations
Why you should care:
If the DeSoto ISD bond referendum passes, the district projects a tax impact of $0.1554. For a home in DeSoto ISD with a value of $150,000, the impact would be approximately $6.48 per month. For a home in DeSoto ISD with a value of $450,000, the impact would be approximately $45.33 per month.
According to the district, DeSoto ISD's tax rate has decreased by $0.46 since 2021. The district states it has the third-lowest tax rate when compared to surrounding districts in the area.
The Source: Information in this article is from DeSoto ISD.