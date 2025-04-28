DeSoto ISD bond election for nearly $200 million will renovate aging schools, facilities

article

The Brief DeSoto ISD proposes a $199,855,000 bond to renovate or replace aging schools and athletic facilities. The 2025 DeSoto ISD bond proposal was developed to address the installation of surveillance systems, secure entryways, and emergency response equipment to ensure compliance with ADA standards. Early voting is underway in Dallas County, and will run through April 29. Election Day is May 3.



DeSoto residents who are registered to vote can vote early now through April 29. Election Day is May 3.

According to the district, the oldest campus is 54 years old, and the average age of facilities in the district is 38 years. The last DISD bond project was initiated 20 years ago.

Proposition A: $152,655,000

Proposition A Tax Rate Impact: $0.1187 (11.9 cents)

Frank Moates Elementary School Replacement

Cockrell Hill Elementary School Renovation

Ruby Young Talented and Gifted Academy Renovation to STEM Center

Amber Terrace Early Childhood Renovation

The Meadows Elementary School Renovation

Woodridge Elementary School Renovation

Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy Maintenance

McCowan Middle School Renovation

West Middle School Renovation

Central Administration and Professional Development Renovations

High School Academic Renovations

Proposition B: $38,635,000

Proposition B Tax Rate Impact: $0.0300 (3 cents)

Replacement of the Field House, which will include a new Student Athlete Success Center with locker rooms and learning spaces for multiple sports teams such as Tennis, Track, and Softball. Renovations will also include district fields and the Multi-Purpose Center.

Proposition C: $8,565,000

Proposition C Tax Rate Impact: $0.0067 (less than 1 cent)

High School Stadium Renovations

Why you should care:

If the DeSoto ISD bond referendum passes, the district projects a tax impact of $0.1554. For a home in DeSoto ISD with a value of $150,000, the impact would be approximately $6.48 per month. For a home in DeSoto ISD with a value of $450,000, the impact would be approximately $45.33 per month.

According to the district, DeSoto ISD's tax rate has decreased by $0.46 since 2021. The district states it has the third-lowest tax rate when compared to surrounding districts in the area.