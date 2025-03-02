DeSoto ISD bans backpacks at secondary schools for week before Spring Break

article

The Brief Backpacks will not be allowed at DeSoto ISD secondary campuses this week. The district says the move is "out of an abundance of caution." Spring Break is scheduled for next week.



DeSoto ISD is banning all backpacks on its secondary campuses this week.

DeSoto ISD no backpack policy

What we know:

DeSoto ISD is implementing the no-backpacks rule starting on Monday, March 3 and running through Friday, March 7.

The district says the change is to reduce any "potential distractions and concerns" heading into Spring Break the following week.

Students who forget and bring a backpack will not be allowed to store them on campus, and will have to go back home.

The district says the move was out of an abundance of caution.

Security staff will be in place and visible all week.

The district is also asking parents to pick up students as close to the end of school as possible.

What they're saying:

"DeSoto ISD is committed to maintaining a learning environment that is safe and productive and that supports the criminal prosecution of any individual who threatens harm to our students, staff, and campuses," said DeSoto ISD in a news release.